Stray dogs maul peacock to death at Yadadri

A person named Gujja Bhaskar spotted the dead peacock near a bus stand near Kalyana katta down the hill shrine on Wednesday morning and informed Yadagirigutta police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 05:29 PM

File Photo

Yadadri-Bhongir: A peacock, suspected to have been mauled by a pack of stray dogs, was found dead near a bus stand located down Yadadri hill shrine on Wednesday.

A person named Gujja Bhaskar spotted the dead peacock near a bus stand near Kalyana katta down the hill shrine on Wednesday morning and informed Yadagirigutta police.

Getting the information, officials of the forest department rushed to the place and examined its surrounding area. A veterinary doctor also conducted a postmortem on the dead peacock.

According to the officials of the forest department, the post-mortem reports revealed injury marks on the body of the peacock which appears to have died after being attacked by stray dogs. It was suspected that the peacock might have come to the place from the hill for food.