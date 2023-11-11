Late-night commotion: Youth clash with private bus driver in Tirupati

The incident unfolded in the wee hours of the day when some youngsters blocked the road to celebrate a birthday, causing inconvenience to commuters.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident near the Lakshmipuram signal in Tirupati, a scuffle erupted on Thursday night as a group of youngsters clashed with a private bus driver, creating chaos on the streets.
A private bus driver, whose way was blocked by these youngsters, honked the horn, which irritated them, leading to an attack on the driver.
Upon the victim’s complaint, the police registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.
Kalesh on Road b/w some young guys and Bus driver over he was honking at youngsters in Tirupati
Video source: Twitter/@gharkekalesh