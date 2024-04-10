Congress to hold Lok Sabha election public meeting in Bhongir on April 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 06:10 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: With just a month left for polling, TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to intensify the Lok Sabha election campaign and address a public meeting in Bhongir on April 21. The party Bhongir MP candidate Chalama Kiran Kumar Reddy will file his nomination the same day.

The Congress leaders have decided to invite senior leader Priyanka Gandhi to address another public meeting to be held in the Bhongir parliamentary constituency in the first week of May.

During a preparatory meeting held at the residence of former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Chief Minister held discussions with the party leaders from Bhongir parliamentary constituency and discussed poll strategies. He wanted them to become foot soldiers and reach out to every voter at the ground level.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy assured justice to leaders who did not get opportunities to contest in the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections, by accommodating them in nominated posts. He asked the party leaders to make arrangements to instill confidence among the party cadre to work with vigour for the party’s victory in the elections.

Along with MP candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Congress leaders Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and others also attended the meeting.