Tirupati: 11-Year-Old receives heart transplant from 50-Year-Old donor

The young girl, hailing from Vanasthalipuram in Telangana, battled against crippling heart complications. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, doctors at Padmavati Children's Heart Center registered her with Jeevan Dhan, a dedicated organ donation trust.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:51 AM, Wed - 20 December 23

Tirupati: In a beacon of hope, a life-saving heart transplant was successfully performed on an 11-year-old girl at Sri Padamavati Children’s Heart Center in Tirupati on Tuesday. This marks the 10th successful heart transplant at the hospital, according to the hospitals sources.

A 50-year-old man from Srikakulam tragically succumbed to a brain stroke. With the family’s decision to donate his organs, a lifeline was offered to the young girl. The harvested heart transported from Srikakulam’s James Hospital via helicopter to Visakhapatnam, then swiftly flown to Tirupati in a special flight. Finally, a dedicated green corridor ensured the heart’s swift arrival at the hospital, minimizing precious time lost.