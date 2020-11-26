Strike hits coal production in Singareni

Activists of trade unions including AITUC, INTUC, CITU, HMS and others took out rallies besides staging dharnas at coal mines

Peddapalli: The nationwide strike call given by all Trade Unions in protest against anti-workers’ and anti-farmers’ policies of the BJP government was near total in Singareni coal mines of Ramagundam area on Thursday.

Except for essential services, all workers stayed away from their duties. Activists of trade unions including AITUC, INTUC, CITU, HMS and others took out rallies besides staging dharnas at coal mines.

Coal production in four opencast and 13 underground mines of Ramagundam region came to standstill with about 22,000 workers working in RG-I, II and III areas were stayed away from their duties.

The strike was total as the recognised trade union Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, affiliated to Telangana Rashtra Samithi, also extended its support to the strike. Trade union leaders were seen visiting coal mines to prevent workers if anybody plans to attend duties.

About 48,000 employees are working in 28 underground and 18 opencast mines across the Singareni in various districts.

