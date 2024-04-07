| Internal Bickering Comes To Force In Congress Meeting In Mancherial

The meeting was conducted under the aegis of Mancherial MLC K Premsagar Rao, while ministers Seethakka, D Sridhar Babu, MLAs G Vivek and Congress candidate Vinod were present.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 09:20 PM

Mancherial: Internal bickering came to the fore during a Congress party meeting in the Peddapalli Parliament segment held here on Sunday.

While the party’s senior leader Venkat Rao was addressing the cadres, a section of retired coal miners raised objections to his speech.

They asked the leaders of the party not to entertain him, alleging that he had “ruined” the INTUC. The coal miners said the induction of Venkat Rao would result in disgrace to the Congress and raised slogans against him.

However, Premsagar Rao pacified them. Speaking later, Seethakka slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for weakening the Forest Protection Act, stating that Modi was working for the interests of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

She accused him of privatising the SCCL and plundering nature resources for his friends. Sridhar Babu, who said the Congress was determined to realise its poll promises, said it could not fulfill certain promises as the model code of conduct was in force.