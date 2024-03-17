Singareni RG 1 mine registers record coal production of 18,144 tonnes in single day

With 14 days left to achieve the annual production targets, the record coal production would encourage workers to achieve the annual production target of 700 lakh tonnes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 March 2024, 04:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) run Ramagundam Open Cast mine (RG 1) on Friday created a record by producing 18,144 tonnes of coal in a single day. This is the highest coal production witnessed by the company in a coal mine in a single day since its inception.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Balram congratulated the workers for their achievement. With 14 days left to achieve the annual production targets, the record coal production would encourage workers to achieve the annual production target of 700 lakh tonnes.

The RG1 open cast mine is functioning more than 20 hours a day to achieve the target, the officials said.