Students detained after protest over alleged campus assault at EFLU

As the police entered the campus to detain protesting students at university’s administrative building, scuffle ensued between the protesters and police. However, later the police let off students.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:50 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: Following a protest that erupted over an alleged sexual assault on a woman student on the EFLU campus here, several university students were detained on Thursday night.

Students alleged that the EFLU Vice Chancellor called a massive police force onto the campus.

“They have threatened and manhandled besides detaining several students by dragging them into the police vans. It was orchestrated to make way for the VC to leave the campus. The administration has not given any update on the sexual assault case instead they have assaulted us,” students said.

Meanwhile, students decided to hold the general body meeting on Friday evening to discuss further course of action.

“We dispersed because the VC left the campus and it is holiday for five days now. But we are going to have students general body meeting today evening. We have decided to do spread the videos and messages online tagging Ministry of Education, UGC etc,” the students added.

The university students allege that a PG student was sexually assaulted by two persons near old health centre on the campus at 10 pm on Wednesday. The student was found in unconscious by other students. A complaint has been lodged with the police, who are probing the case.

