Students of erstwhile Adilabad fail to reap fruits of RGUKT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Adilabad: Despite the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) being located at Basar, the erstwhile Adilabad district has been unable to reap dividends of the availability of the premier engineering institution. The Class X students belonging to Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad failed to secure a reasonable share of admissions into the six-year integrated engineering programme at the university, following their poor academic performance in the results of Class X.

As per the list of provisionally selected candidates announced by RGUKT, 63 students from erstwhile Adilabad district managed to get admissions into the B-Tech course. Erstwhile Adilabad is known for backwardness on many fronts in particular health, road infrastructure and education. Among the 1,404 selected students, 29 students were from Mancherial district, while 25 pupils belonged to Nirmal district. Nine students of Adilabad were shortlisted by the institution. No student of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district could make it to the university, reflecting poor representation of the entity.

The negligible proportion of pupils in seats of the university indicates how composite Adilabad was lagging behind in making the best use of the higher education opportunities for its rural students. Parents request the authorities to take special steps to improve academic performance of the students and to ensure the pupils secure a good chunk of seats at the university.

Nirmal district achieved the second place in the results of Class X by recording 97 percent of pass in 2022, while Kumram Bheem Asifabad district stood in the bottom by registering pass percent by 79.99. Adilabad district saw a pass percentage of 95.34 and Mancherial district recorded a pass percentage by 90.55.