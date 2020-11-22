Students of Gitanjali Devashray bring out the best at Rangoli making

The joyous occasion got enhanced by the vibrant Rangoli made by students from classes I toX.

By | Sudhiksha N | Published: 5:05 pm

To celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights,which also symbolizes new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, Gitanjali Devashray organised a competition Rang De an opportunity for children to showcase their creative skills in rangoli making.

Our school takes pride in celebrating all festivals but with a difference. To make family time more fun and keep the spirit of Diwali alive, children were asked to make colourful Rangolis depicting Diwali.

A vast gamut of entries was received. This year, keeping the pandemic in mind, eco-friendly firecrackers were made at home, as children were a part of all the preparation for this festival. It was a wonderful forum that brought all families closer together, boosting our morale.

The joyous occasion got enhanced by the vibrant Rangoli made by students from classes I toX. The array of many-hued patterns complimented by the beaming smiles of students only made the festival more special.

Sudhiksha N

Gitanjali Devashray

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .