Students of Gitanjali Primary School discuss role of media

Students also shed light on how media is vital in bringing news about the happenings around the globe at our doorstep and keeps people updated about all the developments taking place worldwide.

By | Published: 5:44 pm

To inculcate the habit of reading and watching the news, students at Gitanjali Primary School attempted to delve deeper into the topic at a virtual assembly organised by the school recently. The session on ‘Significance of news in our life’ was attended by students and teachers.

Students spoke on various aspects of news such as the history of news, kinds and sources of news, news sharing mediums like print media, broadcast media, electronic media and the new media.

They presented their work through PPTs on the role of media in society. They also shared various designs of newspapers and different categories of news sections like sports, business and other features of a newspaper.

