Khanapur MLA pledges support for print media distributors

The MLA Vedma Bhojju said he also worked as a paper boy in the past and experienced the hardships in the field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 10:42 PM

Hyderabad: Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju on Tuesday assured to take the demands of Telangana Print Media Distributors Association to the notice of government and have them resolved.

Participating in the Telangana State Print Media Distributors Association first maha sabha here, the MLA said he also worked as a paper boy in the past and experienced the hardships in the field. “I am proud to have grown from a paper boy to an MLA. During my degree studies, I used to work as a paper boy and studied amid hardships. This sector has taught me to face difficulties,” said Vedma Bojja.

National President of All India Newspaper Vendors Federation, Sunil Pathankar said the problems could be solved only through agitations and said following movements taken up in Maharashtra, the government set up safety sheds for paper boys.

Telangana Print Media Distributors Association State President Vanama Satyam demanded the formation of a welfare board for the distributors and said the responsibility of providing EV vehicles is also on the government. He also sought distributor co-operative societies in every district and be given loans.

Namaste Telangana Daily Circulation GM Ram Reddy said it was great that the activities which so far were limited to Hyderabad were now being taken across the state. He pointed out at lack of expected recognition and suggested working unitedly to achieve this.

Pramila and Pavitra sisters who work as paper girls were felicitated and the diary and calendar of the association were unveiled. The National General Secretary of All India Newspaper Agents Association P.K. Sattar, GMs of dailies and district representatives participated.