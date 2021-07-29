Students of Pallavi Model School pledge to do their best to conserve nature

The students were elated to know that they can be the green crusaders and green warriors and vowed to do their best to protect the environment.

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Pallavi Model School, Boduppal conducted a special assembly on July 28 to mark World Conservation Day. The day is celebrated to spread awareness to preserve our natural resources.

Students said that nature today was facing a lot of challenges like deforestation, urbanization, the loss of flora and fauna, global warming among other things and that there was an urgent need to address these issues at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, principal T Tanuja entreated the students to have a routine to turn off lights whenever they are leaving the rooms and reduce the usage of water. The students were elated to know that they can be the green crusaders and green warriors and vowed to do their best to protect the environment.

