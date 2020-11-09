Students of PMS Bowenpally recall contribution of CV Raman

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was a Nobel laureate, an imminent Physicist and Bharat Ratna.

By | Published: 6:16 pm

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir C V Raman (November 7) students of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally conducted a special assembly. Students spoke about the contribution of Sir C V Raman in the field of science.

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was a Nobel laureate, an imminent Physicist and Bharat Ratna. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for discovering the Raman Effect. The Raman Effect is the inelastic scattering of a photon by molecules which are excited to higher vibrational or rotational energy levels.

It is also called Raman scattering. The Raman effect forms the basis for Raman spectroscopy which is used by chemists and physicists to gain information about materials. Every year, National Science Day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ on February 28.

To inspire and motivate the students a science quiz was conducted. Students participated in enthusiastically the quiz. Students concluded the assembly with an inspirational saying of CV Raman, “ You can’t always choose who comes into your life, but you can learn what lesson they teach you. Success can come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .