Study hard, get good ranks in competitive exams, KTR tells students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:54 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

File Photo.

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday appealed to students to study hard and win good ranks in national level entrance tests and competitive exams in the next three months.

Advising students to bring laurels to the district and the State by securing good ranks, he said teachers, parents and he too would be proud if they excelled in studies and settled in life with good jobs.

Speaking after distributing 2,000 digital tabs to intermediate students under the Gift a Smile programme at Yellareddypet Junior College grounds on Tuesday, the Minister said the tabs would be helpful for them while preparing for competitive examinations.

Earlier, 1,000 tabs were distributed in Sircilla, he said and assured to give 3,000 tabs in Vemulawada constituency in the next phase. All intermediate students would be provided tabs in the coming days. Instead of using tabs to browse Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms, students must use them for preparation for competitive examinations like NEET and others, he said.

On the district getting the national level first rank in Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023 in the four star category for the October-December 2022 quarter, the Minister appreciated the entire district administration, right from the Collector to sanitation workers, for striving hard to get the national level rank.

Rajanna-Sircilla had also emerged as a role model to other areas in many sectors, the Minister said, pointing out that the rise in the groundwater table in the district was being taught as a topic to trainee IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the condition of the Yellareddypet junior college grounds, the Minister assured to develop the ground on the lines of the one in the Gambiraopet KG to PG institution.