Rajanna-Sircilla wins national level first rank in Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the district administration for securing the national level first rank.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 11:34 AM, Tue - 28 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Rajanna-Sircilla: The district has won the first rank under the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023 in the four star category. It had secured the national level first rank in the quarter October-December 2022 as well.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi posted a message on his Twitter account, stating that Rajanna Sircilla district led the rankings in the country in Swachh Survekshan Grameen under star 4 category showcasing the results of State government’s Palle Pragathi programme.

Responding to the Collector’s tweet, Minister Rama Rao said congratulated the district machinery for the achievement.

“Congratulations team Rajanna Sircilla led by the collector. My compliments to all sarpanches, panchayat secretaries, PDOs and District officers,” he said.

Congratulations Team Rajanna Siricilla led by @Collector_RSL 👍 My compliments to All Sarpanchas, Panchayat Secretaries, MPOs and District officers 👏 https://t.co/DneziAnvwT — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Peddapalli district got the third rank.