‘Studying right courses abroad creates right competitive edge’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

the importance of making good career decisions through proper research and planning and following the right course and path philosophy

Hyderabad: As part of a series of seminars on the theme of pursuing studies abroad, Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised a session on ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Dundigal, Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking at the session, Faizul Hassan, Assistant vice president, Y-Axis coaching highlighted all the essentials steps involved in pre and post application stages for foreign admissions and stressed that the preparation for overseas education should be done with a bidirectional vision to not only secure admissions but also visa without which the dream of studying abroad will be unfulfilled. He stressed upon the importance of making good career decisions through proper research and planning and following the right course and path philosophy, which will have a long-term career impact.

He touched upon 5 common mistakes students make in their study abroad plans and advised them to avoid these mistakes in order to be successful with their admissions and visa. He advised students to properly research their courses and study options well to get good ROI from their career investment.

The top official from Y-Axis urged students to choose courses that are relevant, which can provide them clear academic progression so that they can be a part of the global talent pool. He elaborated on how Y-Axis and its team of experts can partake in their quest for study abroad and make the process a seamless and unparalleled experience.

Chairman, MLRIT, Marri Rajashekar Reddy advised students to develop good interpersonal skills and functional skills which can help students in grabbing a good full-time job opportunities at overseas. Later, he also thanked the management of Telangana Publications for organizing such a useful seminar.

Marri Anushreya Reddy, Director, MLRIT advised students to start their process for aboard studies in their second year itself. She advised them to start with early preparation and give enough thrust on planning and researching their options.

Senior officials from MLRIT including Dr K.Srinivas Rao, Principal, Dr.V.Radhika Devi, Head-IQAC, Dr.Y.Raghunath Rao, PRO and others were present.