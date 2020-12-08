Style Bazaar woos Hyderabad fashion aficionados

Style Bazaar offers the city’s fashion aficionados the best of emerging and established fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, accessory and more on December 9 at the venue.

Style Bazaar, the most happening designer and lifestyle exhibition of south India is here again to offer you an exceptional showcase featuring designer and lifestyle products. The two-day exhibition is currently on at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

Sheetal Jain and Kranthi — organiser, Style Bazaar, says, “Style Bazaar is an exhibition par excellence, which is soundly planned considering the fashion season, also considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation across, we have taken utmost precautions, right from temperature checks at the entrance to sanitising of visitors and stalls, and all guidelines are being followed.”

As wedding and festive season is around, Style Bazaar features specialised wedding wear, fashion wear, lifestyle wear, jewellery, accessories and many more. Style Bazaar brings forth the essence of Indian festivity and wedding season. Keeping in mind the richness and celebration that come with them, the collections have been curated to give fashion lovers a variety of options.

Starting from the array of designers showcasing the best of Indian wear, bridal wear, Indo-western and western wear to jewellery, accessories, creative, designer footwear, festive gifts and more, everything under the roof will be available enabling consumers to make the best choice.

City models Jenny Honey, Honey Chowdhary graced the grand occasion of the launch.

