SU terminates five contract lecturers for writing letter to UGS against 12B certification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Karimnagar: Satavahana University authorities have terminated the services of five contract lecturers on charges of writing false letters to the UGC stating that the Satavahana University was not eligible to secure the UGC 12B status. Vice Chancellor S Mallesham on Thursday issued orders by terminating lecturers from the service based on the report of an enquiry committee constituted by the university to go into the details of fake letters.

The Satavahana University, which was established in 2008, had secured the UGC recognition on March 23, 2022. After 16 days of UGC 12B status accorded to the university, UGC received six letters from unknown persons who tried to explain in letters that SU was not eligible to secure the UGC recognition. They also informed in the letters that the Botany, Telugu, Mathematics and English departments of the university were having several defects.

After receiving letters, UGC informed the same to the Telangana state higher education department, which in turn alerted the Satavahana University authorities also. The VC immediately constituted an inquiry committee along with four regular lecturers. Committee, which seized all computers being used in various departments, found fake letters in the computer of English department lecturer Laxmi Prasad.

On questioning, he revealed the names of other lecturers such as Penchala Srinivas (Botany), Chakradhar Swamy (Telugu), Kamalakar (Computer Science) and Vijay (Business management). The university authorities were also shocked to notice several confidential documents of the SU in the computer of the contract lecturer. The VC, who issued show-cause notices to lecturers on May 15, on Thursday issued orders by terminating them from the service for their blatant violation of norms and breach of conduct.