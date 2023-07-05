Sub-Inspector suspended in Mancherial

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari has suspended the former Jaipur Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari has suspended the former Jaipur Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna on charges of releasing an earth mover seized in a treasure hunt case against rules. The machine and a motorbike were seized in a treasure hunt case reported in Bheemaram police station in 2018. The machine was stationed on the premises of Jaipur station, following unavailability of space at Bhemaram police station. Ramakrishna handed over the machine to the accused person while cleaning up the premises of the station without following norms.

The incident came to light recently. The Sub-Inspector, who is currently working with Pothkapalli police station, was alleged to have taken a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh to give away the machine. The machine was then sold to a businessman of Maktal in Narayanpet district for Rs 11.30 lakh. However, it was brought back and kept in the police station. Action was initiated against the police official.