Sub-Inspectors of 2012 batch seek promotions

The sub-inspectors said that they were eligible to become Inspectors after six year service, but they were still working as SIs.

Mancherial: Sub-Inspectors of the 2012 batch are running from pillar to post seeking promotions after serving the department for over 11 years. They regretted that they were meted out injustice due to GO 317 and lack of retirements by policemen in the past three years.

The sub-inspectors said that they were eligible to become Inspectors after six year service, but they were still working as SIs. They stated that the GO 317 spelt doom for them, while lack of retirements by policemen from 2020 to 2023. They submitted a representation to Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka recently.

“A total of 146 SIs were recruited in erstwhile Warangal Zone V. Of them, 45 were promoted in two phases in 2021 as per seniority. Meanwhile, GO 317 was introduced amending the zonal system. It has affected the promotions of the remaining Sub-Inspectors, who were running from pillar to post for promotions,” D Ramesh, a Sub-Inspector of the batch told ‘Telangana Today.’

The Sub-Inspectors wanted the government to implement a uniform system of promotions. They regretted that some of their batch-mates completed 3 years as Inspectors, but they were serving in SI rank. They lamented that theirs was the only batch to remain without promotions for 11 years in the history of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. They appealed to the government to take steps to ensure justice for them.