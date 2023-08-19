Submarine INS Vagir on extended-range deployment to reach Fremantle, Australia on Aug 20

New Delhi: INS Vagir, an Indian Navy (IN) submarine is on an extended-range deployment to Australia’s Fremantle. The deployment commenced in Jun 2023 and Vagir will reach Fremantle, Australia on 20 Aug 23.

The submarine, which is the Indian Navy’s fifth Kalvari class submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Jan 2023 and is based in Mumbai, the press release from the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

During the stay in Australia, INS Vagir will participate in various exercises with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) units on the West Coast of Australia. Concurrently, on the East coast of Australia, Indian Naval ships and aircraft are involved in Exercise MALABAR 23 from 11-21 Aug and AUSINDEX 23 from 22-24 Aug.

During the ongoing deployment, basic, intermediate and advanced-level Anti-Submarine exercises are scheduled. In addition, the RAN submarine and Indian Naval P8i aircraft are scheduled to exercise with INS Vagir. This deployment will further augment the cooperation and synergy between IN and RAN, the press release said.

The ongoing deployment is a testament to the reach and sustenance of IN submarines. The extended range deployment is the maiden deployment by an IN submarine to Australia and showcases the capability and professional acumen of IN to undertake sustained operations at extended ranges from the base port for prolonged durations, according to the press release for the Defence Ministry.

Earlier during the deployment, INS Vagir had visited Colombo as part of the International Day of Yoga on 21 Jun 23.