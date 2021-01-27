Successfully controlled Covid, says Karimnagar Collector

District Collector, participating in the Republic Day celebrations, said the administration responded swiftly and took stringent measures to stop the spread of the virus

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Tuesday said the district administration had successfully controlled coronavirus by setting up containment zones. Karimnagar grabbed the attention of the entire country when 10 Indonesian nationals tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16 last.

The District Collector, participating in the Republic Day celebrations, said the administration responded swiftly and took stringent measures to stop the spread of the virus. Besides imposing curfew in the town, the areas where the Indonesians had moved around were closed and declared as containment zones.

“Covid tests were conducted on people who met the foreigners as well as their primary contacts. Besides quarantining positive patients to check the spread of the virus to others, separate ward was also arranged in the district hospital,” he said, adding that all this was possible because of the coordinated efforts of police, municipal, health department staff and others.

Talking about the prestigious Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he said parched lands in the district have been turned into green fields. Lower Manair Dam received 56 tmc water from Mid Manair reservoir during the year 2020-21.

About 20 and 10 tmc water was released through Kakatiya canal during Kharif and Rabhi seasons respectively. To supply water to 9 lakh acres under LMD in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, 900 tanks have been filled with Kaleshwaram water.

In order to provide safe and tapped drinking water to people, State government has taken up Mission Bhagirath schemes. Out of 494 habitations, 381 villages were being supplied drinking water under the scheme.

Besides constructing 375 new water tanks, 1,748 kilometre pipeline was lid by spending Rs 229 crore. The State government prestigious programmes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima were successfully being implemented in the district. While an amount of Rs 173. 75 crore was paid to 1.65 lakh farmers for Kharif season, Rs 174 crore was paid to 1.67 lakh farmers in Rabi season.

Under Rythu Bheema, Rs 8.80 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of the kin of 176 deceased farmers as against 197 farmers died in the district so far.

Besides developing nurseries, 313 dumping yards, and 145 graveyards were constructed under Palle Pragathi programme. Besides planting saplings under Haritha Haram, tractors and trailers were provided to 313 villages to take sanitation works.

Talking about Karimnagar smart city, Collector informed that plans have been prepared to develop the town in all front with Rs 1,878 crore. In the first phase, 12 projects were taken up with Rs 267 crore.

Road and other works were taken up with Rs 347 crore sanctioned by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Informing that IT tower was already inaugurated, he said cable bridge constructed across the Manair river under LMD was ready for inauguration.

