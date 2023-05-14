Sunday, May 14, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 14 May 23
Sudhakar elected as executive committee member of Badminton Association of Telangana
Pulluri Sudhakar

Mancherial: Pulluri Sudhakar, general secretary of the erstwhile Adilabad Badminton Association was elected as an executive committee member of the Badminton Association of Telangana (BAT) during annual elections to the body held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In a statement, Sudhakar thanked BAT general secretary Pullela Gopichand, vice president Upender Rao and treasurer Chakrapani for choosing him as an executive committee member of the association. Sudhakar hails from Ramakrishnapur town.

