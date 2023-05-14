Sudhakar elected as executive committee member of Badminton Association of Telangana

Pulluri Sudhakar, general secretary of the erstwhile Adilabad Badminton Association was elected as an executive committee member of the Badminton Association of Telangana
Mancherial: Pulluri Sudhakar, general secretary of the erstwhile Adilabad Badminton Association was elected as an executive committee member of the Badminton Association of Telangana (BAT) during annual elections to the body held in Hyderabad on Sunday.
In a statement, Sudhakar thanked BAT general secretary Pullela Gopichand, vice president Upender Rao and treasurer Chakrapani for choosing him as an executive committee member of the association. Sudhakar hails from Ramakrishnapur town.