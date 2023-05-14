Telangana: Rare anthropomorphic menhir unearthed in Mulugu

Archaeology enthusiasts in the district have discovered a rare anthropomorphic menhir dating back to the megalithic era

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 07:00 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Human form of menhir found in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday

Mulugu: Archaeology enthusiasts in the district have discovered a rare anthropomorphic menhir dating back to the megalithic era.

The discovery was made in the Suddhagutta area near Motlagudem village of Mangapet mandal in the district on Sunday.

The rare menhir, which is four and a half feet tall and wide, depicts a human figure with a curly head, an oblong chest, shoulders and a lower waist.

According to Aravind Arya Pakide, secretary of the Team of Research on Culture and Heritage (TORCH) organization, such anthropomorphic menhirs were incredibly rare and found only in a limited number of countries.

“Menhirs, also known as vertical stones, are often found in graves of important individuals within the local community. While such pillars are common in many parts of Telangana, the rare monument stone discovered in this area is incredibly unique,” said Aravind.

Similar male and female forms have also been found engraved on stones in the Kachanpalli, Galaba, and Gundala areas of Khammam district.

The discovery of these ancient menhirs provides insight into the existence and evolution of early humans in the region.

However, the destruction of hundreds of primitive graves near Kothur village for the construction of village houses is a painful loss.

Furthermore, visitors to the site have already broken the rare memorial stone into two pieces.

In the wake of this rare development, Aravind Arya has urged officials of the Archaeology Department and villagers to take immediate steps to protect the remaining heritage site, as the discovery sheds light on the rich cultural and historical heritage of the region and deserves to be protected and preserved for future generations.