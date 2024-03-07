Editorial: A big fat problem

Obesity, as defined by WHO, is an abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat that poses health risks. A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese

7 March 2024

Representational Image

A shift in dietary choices and sedentary lifestyles are playing havoc with public health. A study conducted by the medical journal Lancet has revealed an alarming rise in obesity among Indians over the last few decades. The findings assume significance at a time when India already has a high burden of non-communicable diseases like heart disease, strokes and diabetes. Experts have been emphasising the links between these lifestyle-related diseases and obesity. Long thought to be an urban problem, obesity has become a health threat in rural parts of the country in the last decade. The Lancet report must serve as a wake-up call for an increasingly sedentary society. A war on calories is what we need to tackle this public health crisis.

The World Obesity Atlas 2023 has warned that more than half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese in another 12 years unless urgent action is taken to curb the growing epidemic. In fact, the country is facing a double whammy — malnutrition as well as obesity. Comprehensive national action plans are needed to prevent and treat obesity which is linked to several illnesses including type-II diabetes and some forms of cancer. It accounts for four million deaths annually with the global rates having tripled over the last five decades. There is a need for targeted interventions at various levels including a massive drive to change dietary habits. Our traditional food was low on animal products, salt, refined oils, sugars and flours but we have now moved towards a diet that is high in energy but low in nutrients — refined carbohydrates, high fat, meat products and processed foods. Consumption of added sugars plays a significant role in driving obesity, particularly when ingested through beverages like sodas, sweetened coffee and tea. Unfortunately, even the key nutrition-related policies like ‘Poshan 2.0’ do not give adequate attention to unhealthy eating habits. Higher taxes on unhealthy food and incentives for healthy food, front-of-pack nutrition labelling to guide consumers are some of the measures needed to promote public awareness.

