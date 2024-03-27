AIG launches state-of-the-art diabetes research facility

The centre will also facilitate the storage of islet cells (cells which are responsible for insulin production in the pancreas) in a BioBank to help future research purposes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: City-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals on Wednesday launched Asian Centre for Endocrine Pancreas Research (AC-EPR), a first-of-its-kind research facility to study endocrine function of the pancreas, to understand and develop personalized treatment algorithms and solutions for management of diabetes in Indian population.

The AC-EPR facility will integrate endocrinologists, pancreatologists, molecular biologists, bioinformaticians, epidemiologists, and other key experts who are working in diabetes research under one roof and study the mechanism of insulin deficiency in our population.

Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said “There is urgent need to address diabetes epidemic gripping our nation. With over 10 crore diagnosed diabetics in India, it’s imperative that we establish a dedicated research facility to delve into the intricacies of diabetes from an Indian perspective”.

Top Indian researchers in diabetes including GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Dr. V Mohan, Founder Chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and others were present.