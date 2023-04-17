Telangana kept ready Rs 26,000 cr for procuring Yasangi paddy: Harish Rao

Farmers in Siddipet had got Rs 100 crore worth of paddy yield in 2014-15 Yasangi while the same increased to Rs 1,500 crore in 2021-22, Harish Rao said after reviewing arrangements for procuring Yasangi paddy

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is holding a review meeting on the arrangments to be made on paddy procurement in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government had kept Rs 26,000 crore ready for procuring Yasangi paddy without any issues.

Speaking after reviewing arrangements for procuring Yasangi paddy in Siddipet on Monday, the Minister said the State government had spent Rs.26,700 crore on paddy procurement in 2021-22 while it spent just Rs 3,700 crore in 2014-15, which indicates the overwhelming change Telangana has witnessed during the last eight years. Farmers in Siddipet had got Rs.100 crore worth of paddy yield in 2014-15 Yasangi while the same increased to Rs 1,500 crore in 2021-22. With the completion of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the farmer’s income from paddy cultivation alone had increased 15 times in the last eight years, he said.

Asking officials in Siddipet to open procurement centres in a week’s time, Rao directed them to ensure the amount was deposited in the farmers’ accounts within two days after the procurement of paddy.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and others were present.