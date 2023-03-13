Sulakshya Seva Samithi celebrates a decade

Started by a group of like-minded friends in 2013, Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS) has contributed to societal well-being, mainly in the erstwhile Warangal district.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Santhosh Manduva being felicitated by an NGO in Nalgonda

Warangal: Many have the intention to doing their bit for the needy but only a few manage to put their ideas into action. Here’s a bunch of youngsters who not only embarked on a mission to help the disadvantaged sections of society, but also completed a decade of the philanthropic journey successfully.

“We have been adopting government schools, setting up libraries, providing financial assistance to the meritorious and poor, aiding needy students with their educational needs like school uniforms, stationary, books etc., conducting health camps, organizing sapling plantation drives, distributing clay Ganesh idols, conducting seminars on various contemporary issues such as career guidance, stress management, personality development etc., awareness sessions on voting, RTI and others,” said its founder president Santhosh Manduva.

The society has also provided basic needs to the underprivileged homes and distributed blankets to the homeless and poor and felicitated unsung heroes.

“The relief activities carried out by us during the Covid-19 pandemic by helping out thousands of families in distress during such tough & challenging times despite knowing that the deadly virus may contract us gave us utmost satisfaction,” said Santhosh.

The NGO spent around Rs 10 lakh on Covid-19 relief programmes. Its president Santhosh was appreciated by former President of India, the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

“The Samithi was awarded by the Government of Telangana in 2014 and 2016. We also have been felicitated by many organizations and institutions. The testimonials earned from reputed personalities from different walks of life, “ Santosh Manduva said. He first experienced the joy of giving while donating a water filter to an old age home back in 2008.

The decennial celebrations of the Samithi will be held on March 26 in Hanamkonda.