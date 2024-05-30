Summer camps a big success, says GHMC

Around 44 sporting disciplines including basketball, badminton, boxing, cricket, chess, football, hockey, and roller skating were taught in multi-sports complexes and playgrounds.

30 May 2024

Photo: Hrydaryanand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s summer camps have benefited over 53,000 young boys and girls. The sports camps which began on April 25 for children aged between six to 16 years have been a success across the city, the GHMC said on Thursday.

Required equipment worth Rs 1.7 crore was also procured for these camps, in addition to availing services of 950 coaches. Multiple sports quizzes and tournaments were conducted across the six zones. Prizes for these will be distributed during the closing ceremonies.