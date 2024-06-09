Summer camps helps to taps young talent: BHEL GM

Addressing the gathering during the valedictory ceremony of summer camps organised in BHEL on Saturday evening, Raja has hailed the coaches and BHEL staff for organising the camps for 650 students in 12 sports disciplines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 08:15 PM

Sangareddy: General Manager and Executive Director (HPEP) of BHEL-Hyderabad K Bharaneedhar Raja has said that many young talents were spotted during the summer camps organised in BHEL township this year.

He has said that many students have attended dance, music, and other classes organised at the Community Centre located in the heart of the BHEL. A huge number of parents have also attended the concluding ceremony.

The best performers of summer camps were presented with mementos while the children entertained the gathering with their dance performances.

The outdoor auditorium in BHEL has also been reopened on this occasion. Executive Committee E Chandrashekhar, D Sreekanth, B Suran Prasad, K Ravindar, T Shankaraiah, P Charanj Raj, B Balaraju and others were present.