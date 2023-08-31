Sunil Chhetri becomes father to baby boy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:31 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Indian football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, shared good news with his fans. He became father for the first time, welcoming a son into his family with his wife Sonam Bhattacharya.

Chhetri’s family members, including parents and friends, celebrated the arrival of the baby boy.

The Indian footballer opened up about his wife’s pregnancy during a live match, sharing the news with everyone during the Intercontinental Cup 2023 held in June. Following his goal in the tournament, he tucked the ball inside his jersey and blew a flying kiss to his wife, Sonam.

His goal also helped his team Blue Tigers to reach the finals of the Intercontinental Cup.