Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with giving rest to Bumrah

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 am

Hyderabad: Team India made three changes to the second Test against England where they roped in Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shahbaz Nadeem and Kuldeep Yadav for Washington Sundar, which were on expected lines. However, the team management also rested India’s premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj.

However, former Indiana captain and cricket great Sunil Gavaskar is not happy with the move to rest Bumrah. He felt that Bumrah should have been in the side as it was a crucial Test with India having already suffered loss in the opening Test that put them in a precarious situation in the World Test Championship.

“You don’t rest your number one bowler in the name of workload management. Jasprit Bumrah is India’s number one bowler with the new ball, while Ravichandran Ashwin is the number one spinner. When you have lost the opening game of such a crucial series, you can’t rest your number one pacer. I am baffled by Bumrah’s snub, as there is a seven-day recovery time after the second Test match,” Sunil Gavaskar said.