Sunil Gavaskar wants Ajinkya Rahane to bat at No.4

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:10 pm 12:37 pm

Hyderabad: With India’s captain Virat Kohli set to depart the tour after playing the first Test, scheduled to be held from December 17, the debate over who would take his spot at No.4 has garnered attention.

In Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane is almost set to lead the side and former Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar wants Rahane to take Kohli’s place in the batting order as well. While interacting with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on 7 Cricket, Gavaskar said Rahane is the best option to replace the captain. “Virat’s obviously there only for the first Test then you’d expect Rahane to take over (as captain) but they (India) have to find someone to bat at No.4. Who do you expect to take that No.4 spot?” – Ponting asked Gavaskar during the discussion on 7 Cricket.

“It looks to me it could be KL Rahul. Or no, actually I think Rahane will go at No.4 once Virat goes away. Then you might have Rahul bat at No.5 or Shubman Gill,” the former India captain said.