Sunkishala incident: BJP accuses CM of trying to save Megha Engineering

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, A Maheshwar Reddy said the Megha construction firm had executed the works of the Sunkishala project and the State government was trying to save it by not taking any action against it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:27 PM

BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Alleging that the State government was trying to save construction firm Megha Engineering in the incident related to the collapse of the retaining wall of the Sunkishala project, BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy demanded the government to order a CBI probe into the activities of the Megha Engineering.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Reddy said the Megha construction firm had executed the works of the Sunkishala project and the State government was trying to save it by not taking any action against it. The Sunkishala project retaining wall had collapsed on August 2, when the assembly was in session, but the government did not inform the House about the incident to save the company, he alleged, adding that the government responded only after the incident came to light through the media.

Also Read KTR holds CM Revanth Reddy responsible for Sunkishala incident, demands judicial probe

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BJPLP leader alleged that Revanth Reddy criticised the Megha Engineering when he was in opposition and now for commission, he was giving contracts to the company. ” Sunkishala project comes under the municipal department, headed by the CM. It is his duty to supervise the construction work of the project. The incident happened due to the failure of the CM. He had even handed over the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme to Megha for commission,” he alleged.