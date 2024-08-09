KTR holds CM Revanth Reddy responsible for Sunkishala incident, demands judicial probe

BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that the Sunkishala incident did not involve any engineering or design failure, as alleged by the Congress regarding the Medigadda barrage. He clarified that the collapse of the retaining wall between two expansion joints was due to the improper fitting of gates, which lacked the necessary oversight from the responsible Minister.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao held Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the collapse of Sunkishala project retaining wall at Nagarjuna Sagar. Terming it as the Chief Minister’s complete failure as Municipal Administration Minister, he demanded for a judicial probe into the incident and initiate action against those responsible.

He asserted that there was no engineering or design failure in the Sunkishala incident as was claimed by the Congress with regard to the Medigadda barrage. “The retaining wall between two expansion joints had collapsed due to the fitting of gates in a haphazard manner, without the constant supervision of the Minister concerned. Hence, it is a complete failure of the Chief Minister who holds the Municipal Administration department,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao pointed out that the incident occurred on August 2 when the Assembly was underway, but the government did not make any statement in this regard which is an established practice. “Was the government attempting to hide it or was it completely unaware of it? In either case, the Chief Minister should be held responsible as the Leader of the House,” he said, adding that the previous BRS government did not hide the sinking of piers at Medigadda barrage though the Assembly elections were underway.

The former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister stated that the accident occurred due to fixing of gates, despite the officials advising against it and asking the government to postpone until the flood season concludes. “If there is anything good, the Congress takes credit, but blames the BRS for things which go bad. They cannot escape from their responsibilities by blaming the previous BRS government,” he said.

Further, Rama Rao pointed out that the Congress government’s allegations against the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) including Medigadda barrage, have been proved wrong as the barrage withstood a flood of 12 lakh cusecs. Further, the government is also able to pump water from Godavari River to various reservoirs. “If the Kaleshwaram project is a failure, how are they able to pump water into reservoirs?” he asked.

He also raised doubts over the Centre’s inaction with regard to the Sunkishala incident and questioned if both the Congress and BJP have colluded. “When there is an incident at Kaleshwaram project, the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) is sent and report is submitted immediately. But there is no such action with regard to the Sunkishala incident,” he added.