Sunny Deol sends birthday wishes to mother Prakash Kaur

Sunny took to Instagram and posted a few charming pictures with the caption, "Happy birthday, Mama! Love you," accompanied by several red heart emoticons.

By ANI Published Date - 09:20 AM, Fri - 1 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol on Friday extended heartfelt wishes to his mother Prakash Kaur on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a couple of adorable pictures which he captioned, “Mama happy birthday love you,” followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

In the pictures, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor could be seen hugging his mother and kissing her on her forehead.

Soon after Sunny dropped the pictures, his fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Wish you very happy birthday,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Mam.”

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny, Dharmendra also has a son Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra’s closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action drama film ‘Gadar 2’.

Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

The film has minted Rs 474.34 crore at the Indian box office.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram, “And #Gadar2 JUMPS AGAIN on #RakshaBandhan holiday… UNSTOPPABLE… Will cross ₹ 475 cr TODAY [Thu]… Will cross ₹ 500 cr in Weekend 4… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr, Wed 8.60 cr. Total: ₹ 474.35 cr.”

Sunny has still not announced his next project.