Sunny Deol shares heartwarming photo with Dharmendra

By ANI Updated On - 12:10 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Mumbai: Sunny Deol shares a very loving and caring bond with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra. Expressing his affection for his father, Deol posted a picture with him and wrote in the caption, “Love you papa”.

Sunny took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the 87-year-old actor. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen wearing a green jacket that he teamed up with a T-shirt and a cap while Deol was spotted in a white shirt and cap.

The ‘Gadar’ actor captioned the picture with a special message for his dad, saying, “Love you papa”.

Previously, Sunny’s picture with Dharmendra went viral from the sets of Rajveer Deol-starrer film, ‘Dono’.

Talking about Sunny Deol’s presence on the set, Rajveer shared, “Papa was on set with the family on the very first day, in fact, what made my day one on Dono so special was that he gave a clap for my very first shot.”Dono’.

While sharing about the presence of the veteran actor on the sets, he mentioned, “That will be my most cherished memory from this film always. Bade Papa (Dharmendraji) also came to the set, and he came on a day when I was very nervous. I was shooting my most difficult scene that comes before the interval, and he gave me surprise when he just walked in on the set unannounced, his being there gave me great confidence.”

Sunny Deol’s recently released film ‘Gadar 2’ has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali 2’.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2′ is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

‘Gadar 2’ follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.