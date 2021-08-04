Sunny skies and a warm day in Hyderabad

The automatic weather station (AWS) of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) at Kapra recorded the highest temperature in the city, at 33 degree Celsius.

By | Published: 4:56 pm

Hyderabad: With sunny skies and afternoon temperature around 29 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius, the city saw a warm Wednesday.

The automatic weather station (AWS) of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) at Kapra recorded the highest temperature in the city, at 33 degree Celsius. However, the maximum temperature at most places was in the 29 to 31 degree Celsius range.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecasts a similar temperature range till the weekend. According to IMD, the average maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 32 degree Celsius. The IMD also forecasts cloudy skies with light rain over the next few days.

TSDPS expects the city to see light rain at isolated places over the next three days, with the maximum temperature in the 31-33 degree Celsius range. On Tuesday night, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city was 23 degree Celsius at Chandanagar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .