Sunstone announces scholarships for children of Indian Armed forces

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:36 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Photo: Facebook

Hyderabad: Sunstone, one of India’s higher education service providers, on Tuesday announced scholarships to the children of Indian Armed forces enrolled in any of the 35 universities with Sunstone’s edge.

A scholarship of up to Rs 50,000 for students from martyr families and up to Rs.30,000 for students from families where a blood relative is currently serving in any of the armed forces would be extended, according to a press release.

The scholarships were a token of thanks for the services of Indian armed forces towards the country and to its citizens, it said. For more details on the scholarship and the process of application, visit the website https://sunstone.in/.