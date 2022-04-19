Hyderabad: Students pay tribute to War Heroes at Veerula Sainik Smarak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:57 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: As part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad by the Army Ordnance Corps Centre, Secunderabad under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

A group of students of Government High School, Bowenpally and West Marredpally, paid floral tribute and saluted the spirit of martyrdom of war heroes along with the Army personnel. The students also visited the Motivation Hall of Army Ordnance Corps Centre, Secunderabad showcasing the courage, valour and sacrifices of Indian Army wherein they participated actively in an interactive session on career for youth in Armed Forces, a press release said.

Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant, Army Ordnance Corps Centre, familiarised the students on glorious history of Indian Army and exhorted them to join Indian Armed Forces. As a token of gratitude, the schools were also presented books “Param Vir Chakra” unfolding tales of the valour of soldiers who fought various battles.