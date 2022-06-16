Agnipath scheme prompts sharp criticism from all sections of society

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The Central government’s ill-thought-out Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces has come under tremendous fire from various sections of the society, including ex-servicemen, doctors, engineers, politicians and members of the BJP too.

Voicing extreme concern over what is being described as a disastrous move, they demanded that the BJP government at the Centre scrap the proposal.

The Centre on Tuesday approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a short term of four years. During the four years of service, a soldier’s monthly salary would start from a meager Rs 21,000 after Rs 9,000 deduction towards contribution for the Agniveer Corpus. After four years, the soldier will get Rs 11.71 lakh as Seva Nidhi package.

The announcement triggered agitations and protests across the country mainly from retired senior armed forces personnel, who categorically stated that the scheme spelt disaster for the Armed Forces.

Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi, a decorated officer and known BJP supporter, came down heavily against the proposal, stating that he was “flabbergasted by the Agniveer scheme”. “I thought initially it was a trial being done on a pilot basis. This is an across-the-board change to convert Indian armed forces to a short-tenure quasi-conscript force like the Chinese. For God Sake PLEASE DONT do it,” he tweeted. Appealing to the Centre not to destroy institutions, he continued: “Let us not destroy our institutions in a time of great threats from China & Pakistan. Just for saving money let us not destroy what we have. Armed forces need a mixture of youth and experience. Four year tenure forces could be risk averse. Learn from Russia (sic).” “Switching to a 4 year virtual tour of duty model overnight would be a highly disruptive change,” the vocal retired Army officer wrote.

Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakar, sharing a video clip posted by an Army aspirant, who questioned the absence of pension or financial security to his family, tweeted: “This is the common public view on Agneepath. Those supporting it as a game changer need to see it. Implementing schemes without much assessment is risky and dangerous. Let’s reassess.”

Apart from retired Armed Forces personnel, employees and professionals from other sectors, too, expressed their concerns. Former CBI director M Nageswara Rao tweeted: “Tour of Duty is US concept of taking temporary soldiers for 3-5 yrs as a result US Military never won any war. Govt is copying it into our Army which will be disastrous. Why is there no public debate on such vital issue? Where are Media, TV channels, Retd Army Officers?” Chaitanya Mahaprabhbu, a mechanical engineer, perhaps summed up best the anger against the Centre, in his tweet: “Tour of duty or Agneepath scheme by Central Government is a disaster. A soldier is recruited to fight for motherland for life. It’s not a part time Zomato job.”

Dr Jitendra Ahwad tweeted: “India has enough of military and paramilitary forces at present. Agneepath scheme is nothing but an open attempt at creating Gestapos to crush opposing voices. Can India afford to have soldiers on contract?”

Similar objections were echoed by politicians from across the country. Strikingly, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has vociferously opposed the scheme in a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.