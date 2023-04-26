Trailer of Zee5’s fantasy drama series ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ out now

| Trailer Of Zee5s Fantasy Drama Series Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu Out Now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: The trailer of Zee5′s next original fantasy drama series, ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ has just been released. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker, Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ centres around Parth (Meet Mukhi), a down-and-out 14-year-old kid who meets Jugnu (Aekam Binjwe), a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories.

Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good vs evil.

With renowned mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer who has work extensively with DC and Marvel, Ron Marz as the script doctor, this one-of-a-kind Indian fantasy drama will premiere on the OTT platform on May 5.

