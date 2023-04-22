Maama Mascheendra teaser promises triple entertainment by Sudheer Babu

The Maama Mascheendra teaser was officially released today by the makers. Mahesh Babu launched the teaser. The teaser was planned to be released earlier but was postponed again due to technical issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Maama Mascheendra is Sudheer Babu‘s unique attempt in his career so far. The Nitro Star has played a triple role for the first time. He has put in a lot of effort physically for this film.

The Maama Mascheendra teaser shows Sudheer Babu’s three different avatars, which were earlier released as look posters. This time, the makers also hint at the world of the main characters. The three characters played by Sudheer Babu in the film are a criminal, a fat guy, and an energetic DJ. Eesha Rebba stars alongside Sudheer Babu in the prosthetic-looking role. Mirnalini Ravi features alongside the DJ.

Maama Mascheendra is written and directed by actor Harshavardhan. In fact, he played an important role in this film too. The teaser has the shades of Kalyan Ram‘s Amigos as per the characters, but the plot looks different, and the makers held it for the trailer and other promo material.

Maama Mascheendra is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Chaitan Bharadwaj composed the music for the film. Praveen Lakkaraju provided the additional background score.