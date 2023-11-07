| Supporters Of Vemulawada Ticket Aspirant Stage Protest At Bjp Office Over Denial Of Ticket

Supporters of Vemulawada ticket aspirant stage protest at BJP office over denial of ticket

The party allotted the Vemulawada ticket to former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tula Uma, who joined the BJP from the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Supporters of former Maharashtra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao’s son Ch Vikas Rao, who was denied the Vemulawada Assembly segment ticket, staged a protest at the BJP state office demanding the party leadership to give their leader the ticket.

The supporters warned that if the party leadership did not reverse its decision in three days they would ensure that the party candidate lost the election.