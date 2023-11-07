Largescale political migrations into BRS in Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

MLC T Madhusudhan welcoming a youth into the BRS party at Cherla in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: The BRS witnessed a large migration of adivasis and Padmashalis from different political parties into the party in Cherla mandal of Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Impressed with the good governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, they joined the party in the presence of Bhadrachalam election in-charge, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and BRS candidate Dr. Tellem Venkata Rao. As many as 270 families from Kaliveru and Satyanarayanapuram villages of Cherla mandal have joined the BRS party. They said the development and welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister benefitted them and they were indebted to the Chief Minister.

The leaders and workers who joined the BRS said they had voted for Congress in the past and suffered loss in terms of development. The BRS government was implementing numerous development and welfare schemes with sincerity and hence they wanted to support the party.

They pledged to work for the party candidate Dr. Venkata Rao who was aware of the problems in Bhadrachalam constituency. Speaking on the occasion Madhusudhan said the BRS government addressed the long pending issue of podu lands and issued pattas to podu farmers.

In another programme, the members of Padmashali Sangham in Cherla mandal and Cherla town extended their support to BRS party candidate Dr. Venkata Rao. Around 150 families of the community joined the BRS party and assured that they would work for the BRS victory.

The sangham leader E Krishna Mohan said that all the Padmashalis were with the BRS party for the continuation of development and welfare schemes, especially for BCs, implemented by the BRS government in the State.

Cherla BRS party mandal president Soyam Raja Rao, general secretary Polina Lankaraju, leaders Kodandaramaiah, Mane Ramakrishna and others were present.

