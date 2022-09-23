Supreme Court appointed panel takes note of Gymkhana Grounds incident

Hyderabad: A supervisory committee appointed by Supreme Court to supervise the management of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) took note of the incident that took place at Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad while selling tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Uppal here.

The four-member committee comprising retired Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice NA Kakru, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, former Indian cricketer SL Venkatapathy Raju and Director of Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence Vanka Pratap reviewed the situation during a video conference.

Justice Kakru chaired the meeting. In a statement issued here, the committee appealed to the stakeholders that the prime concern at this point of time was to conduct the cricket match smoothly. It also requested all the government agencies to cooperate with full support for the smooth conduct of the match.

Justice Kakru said everyone should contribute to make the match a great success. The committee did not want to intervene into the process of preparation for the conduct of the match, he said, adding that it had given full freedom to the HCA to organize and conduct the event systematically.

Justice Kakru would be in Hyderabad on September 26 to hold a meeting of the committee to review the issues as mandated by the Supreme Court.

Anjani Kumar said the committee was fully aware of the recent events but resolved to refrain from expressing its opinion at this stage because in its perception, success of the cricket match was a matter of pride for India.

Regarding issues identified by the Supreme Court in its order on August 22 and the subsequent events falling within the ambit of the order, the committee would evolve the mode and method for compliance of the court order at its meeting on September 26.