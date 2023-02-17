Supreme Court stays NGT order on PRLIS, DLIP

Apex court allowed Telangana to carry on drinking water component works upto 7.15 TMC as per environmental clearances

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order imposing Rs 500 crore fine on Telangana government for violating environmental rules while constructing Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and the Dindi Lift Irrigation Project(DLIP).

The Apex court allowed Telangana to carry on drinking water component works upto 7.15 TMC as per environmental clearances. The Telangana government had moved the Supreme Court against the NGT order, following which the Apex Court stayed the order.

The bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice MM Sundaresh made it clear that this opportunity was being provided with the intention of not facing drinking water crisis and people should not get into trouble. The bench said that appropriate decisions would be made on the basis of merits in this case.

The bench issued notices to all the respondents and directed all the respondents to file counter affidavits within six weeks. The bench said that the next hearing will be held in August.

Last December, the NGT had stayed project works on the grounds of green violations by Telangana government while constructing the PRLIS and the DLIP and imposed a fine of Rs 500 crore.

The NGT had directed Telangana to receive a permit from the Apex Council, before proceeding with the construction of its irrigation projects.

It also mandated the Telangana government to obtain Environmental Clearance (EC) for screening, scoping, public consultation, and appraisal before proceeding with PRILS.

The NGT further directed the Telangana government to deposit a penalty amount with Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to utilize the same for remedial activities by clubbing two petitions filed by Andhra Pradesh farmers separately on the projects. A deadline of three months to deposit the amount with KRMB was set by NGT.