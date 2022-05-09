Prove your commitment to Telangana: KTR to PM Modi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at TRS Pragathi Sabha in Narayanpet.

Narayanpet: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao demanded on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refer the Krishna river water sharing dispute to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal besides according national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Pointing out that undivided Andhra Pradesh was allocated 811 tmcft of water share in River Krishna, the Minister said that after State formation, the Telangana government has been persistently urging the Central government to allocate 575 tmcft of water to Telangana to address the irrigation requirements in erstwhile Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts, besides meeting drinking water needs.

“For the past eight years, the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have been appealing to the Prime Minister to address the Krishna water sharing dispute, but is yet to be addressed,” Rama Rao said speaking at TRS Pragathi Sabha here.

Mincing no words in slamming the BJP government for not according national project status to PRLIS, the TRS working president reminded BJP leaders former union Minister late Sushma Swaraj had at a public meeting in Hyderabad, promised to accord national status to PRLIS.

“I demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the promise made by late Sushma Swaraj ji and prove his commitment to Telangana,” he said, pointing out that the Upper Bhadra project in neighbouring Karnataka was accorded national status immediately after it was sought.

Elaborating on the State government’s efforts to development of Palamuru region, the Minister said about Rs 28,000 crore was spent towards execution of irrigation projects works in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

The money, he said, was spent on Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Neetampadu, PRLIS works besides filling tanks in the erstwhile district, he said. “The Central government’s contribution in the Rs.28,000 crore worth works is not even 0.28 paisa,” he added.

People here have been appealing to the Central government for sanction of Vikarabad-Narayanpet railway line and Gadwal-Macherla line but all their appeals have fallen on deaf ears, he charged. “Governments win people’s heart by executing development works and not by instigating communal differences,” Rama Rao said, amidst thunderous applause from the gathering.

Finding fault with the objections being raised by BJP leaders over Group I candidates being allowed to take the exams in Urdu language, he said even the Central government conducts UPSC exams in Urdu.

Referring to Congress’ Rythu Sangarshana Sabha, the TRS working president demanded that the party implement the assurances in Congress-ruled States like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and then speak about Telangana farmers’ welfare.

“Telangana is not 10 Janpath to blindly follow the false assurances, it is Telangana Jana Patham,” Rama Rao said, adding that both Congress and BJP failed to develop Palamuru.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .