Surayakumar Yadav smacks his fourth T20I ton

With the century, Surya joined the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma to score 4 T20I centuries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:35 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a scintillating ton in T20I against South Africa. He smacked 100 off 56 balls, including 8 sixes and 7 fours.

It was a treat for Indian fans to watch him scoring the ton as it was a testament to his incredible batting prowess.

He took time to settle down but changed gears after 10 overs, unleashing some of his favourable shots to help India register a score of 200 runs on the score board.

India needs to win this match to level the 3 match T20I series against South Africa.

Score card: India – 201/7 in 20 overs.